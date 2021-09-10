Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 56,162 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 56,162 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,875 shares of company stock valued at $24,995,218 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.60.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $129.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,388,472. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.20. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $129.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $228.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

