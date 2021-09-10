Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 30 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $719,086,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Moody’s by 103.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,879,000 after acquiring an additional 705,790 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 94.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,968,000 after purchasing an additional 561,717 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 37.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,257,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,489,000 after acquiring an additional 344,695 shares during the period. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 36.0% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,114,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,652,000 after acquiring an additional 294,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $383.47. 5,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,583. The company has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $378.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.25. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,371,014. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.