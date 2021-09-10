Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 2,317 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 86.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,908.75. 5,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,944. The stock has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 93.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,800.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,557.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,172.29 and a 12 month high of $1,940.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 25,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,786.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

