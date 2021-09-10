Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Darden Restaurants makes up about 2.5% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,666,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,514,648,000 after purchasing an additional 151,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,871,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,501,000 after purchasing an additional 53,910 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,131,000 after purchasing an additional 95,841 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.96. 13,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.49 and its 200 day moving average is $142.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.91 and a 52 week high of $153.89.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,848.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $785,009.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,013.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.29.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

