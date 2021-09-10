Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 732 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 29.6% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.5% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $15.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,855.38. 29,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,701.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2,406.37. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,925.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.