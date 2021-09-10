Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Invests $705,000 in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 37.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,173. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.82 and a 200 day moving average of $82.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

AEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.