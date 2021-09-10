Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,500 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $777,480,000 after purchasing an additional 221,233 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,674,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,225,000 after buying an additional 47,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,237,000 after buying an additional 28,381 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 21.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,231,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,969,000 after buying an additional 388,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 57.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,950,000 after buying an additional 804,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Shares of LW traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.78. The stock had a trading volume of 19,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,797. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.59.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

