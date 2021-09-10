Suretly Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Suretly coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Suretly has a market cap of $66,050.99 and $555.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00057937 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.00156203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00014105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00042792 BTC.

About Suretly

SUR is a coin. It was first traded on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

