Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives $11.35 Average PT from Analysts

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHO shares. Truist Securities upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHO traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,701,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,413. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.92 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

