SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on SunOpta in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $17.07.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 20,726,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in SunOpta by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in SunOpta by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,655,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SunOpta by 676.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,383 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in SunOpta by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after acquiring an additional 858,279 shares during the period. 62.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
