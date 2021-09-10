SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on SunOpta in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $17.07.

In other news, insider Barend Reijn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 20,726,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in SunOpta by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in SunOpta by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,655,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SunOpta by 676.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,383 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in SunOpta by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after acquiring an additional 858,279 shares during the period. 62.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

