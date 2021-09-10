Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading 3.1% Higher

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) shares were up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.22 and last traded at $36.82. Approximately 8,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,284,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.71.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 2.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 547.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,478,000 after purchasing an additional 308,770 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,185,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 144.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 166.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

