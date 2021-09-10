Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) traded down 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.67 and last traded at $30.99. 5,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 385,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $149.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.12 million. On average, analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 525,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,435,000 after buying an additional 175,905 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 60,650 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.