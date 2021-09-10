Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $20.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32.

In related news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $56,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 319,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,006. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

SUMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.56.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

