Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ SUMO opened at $20.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32.
In related news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $56,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 319,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,006. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.
About Sumo Logic
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.
