Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.520-$-0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $236.80 million-$238.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.02 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.52)-($0.51) EPS.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.11.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.89. The company had a trading volume of 37,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,187. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.70.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $457,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,006 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.