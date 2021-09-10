Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,484.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,466.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,324.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

