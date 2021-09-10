Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of Sumco stock opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $47.28. Sumco has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $52.09.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $747.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.91 million. Sumco had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 8.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sumco will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumco Company Profile

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

