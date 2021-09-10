Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Sells 1,456 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.1% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 769,811 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,008,000 after acquiring an additional 20,393 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 953,928 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $116,522,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,703,503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $208,083,000 after buying an additional 34,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $10,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $154.07 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.82 and its 200 day moving average is $134.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.77.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

