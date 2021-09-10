Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.2% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Stryker by 25.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $276.92 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $196.09 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.17. The company has a market capitalization of $104.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

