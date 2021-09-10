StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $966,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 115.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $312.07. 18,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $161.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $317.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.06.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

