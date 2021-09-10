StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.0% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,113,344. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.01. The stock has a market cap of $441.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

