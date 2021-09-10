StrongBox Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 19.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

BIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

Shares of BIP traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.27. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.40.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 582.86%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

