StrongBox Wealth LLC Buys 20 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 285.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 27 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shopify stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,503.09. The stock had a trading volume of 16,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,965. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,516.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.53 billion, a PE ratio of 77.65, a P/E/G ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.53.
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.