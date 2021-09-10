StrongBox Wealth LLC Buys 20 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 285.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 27 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,503.09. The stock had a trading volume of 16,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,965. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,516.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.53 billion, a PE ratio of 77.65, a P/E/G ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.53.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

