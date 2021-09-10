Strong Trading 15.3% Lower Over Last Week (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Strong has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a total market capitalization of $70.44 million and approximately $6.78 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for approximately $509.44 or 0.01087605 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00067883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.28 or 0.00132956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00193880 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,828.10 or 0.99974393 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,405.60 or 0.07270690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $398.42 or 0.00850597 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

