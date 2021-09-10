Strike (STRK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $21.84 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for about $61.80 or 0.00133960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $183.50 million and $21.84 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Strike has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00067027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00127758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.00189382 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,379.73 or 0.07325945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,143.12 or 1.00020310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $398.01 or 0.00862736 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,267 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

