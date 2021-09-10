Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 191,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,948,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.9% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 60.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPIP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.56. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,690. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $31.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average of $31.00.

