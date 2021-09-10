Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 3,262 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $21,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 136,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.16. The company had a trading volume of 86,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,437. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $124.14 and a 12 month high of $163.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.75.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.