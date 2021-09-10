Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 307,034 John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 307,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after buying an additional 28,164 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 96.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 33,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JHSC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,121. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.65.

