Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 3,745 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.10. 261,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,113,344. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.01. The stock has a market cap of $439.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

