Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 610.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,170 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 264,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.2% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after purchasing an additional 50,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 77,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.48. 6,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,513. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.51. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $62.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

