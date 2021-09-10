StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Holdings Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 14.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STNE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,384 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 851.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,507,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,676 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $25,660,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in StoneCo by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,534,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,362,000 after buying an additional 1,071,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

STNE opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 82.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.27.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.10.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

