Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) dropped 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.90 and last traded at $37.03. Approximately 42,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,132,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.90.

Several research analysts recently commented on SFIX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.30.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 2.01.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 198,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $11,858,975.88. Also, major shareholder Mitchell Lasky sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $598,609.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 472,977 shares of company stock worth $26,705,083. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 50,510 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth about $1,109,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,670,000 after purchasing an additional 331,758 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,571,000 after purchasing an additional 801,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.