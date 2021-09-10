Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 153.16% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.66. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 378,856 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at about $392,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth about $3,155,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 55.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

