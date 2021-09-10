Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 153.16% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.
IVERIC bio stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.66. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 378,856 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at about $392,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth about $3,155,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 55.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.
IVERIC bio Company Profile
IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.
