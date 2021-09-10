stETH (Lido) Trading Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for about $3,265.92 or 0.07203130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $3.72 billion and $209.70 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00064325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00125130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.03 or 0.00180921 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,376.78 or 1.00080635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $382.23 or 0.00843020 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.18 or 0.00887027 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,138,927 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

