Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 6,306 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,306 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $44,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,062,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,566,600,000 after purchasing an additional 223,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,955,000 after purchasing an additional 442,441 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Hologic by 35.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hologic by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,918,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,696,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 48.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,028,000 after buying an additional 609,375 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $79.95 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.71.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

