Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 136.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,758,000 after acquiring an additional 159,417 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 60.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 31.8% during the second quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHX stock opened at $232.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.58 and its 200 day moving average is $215.25. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $235.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,194 shares of company stock worth $63,774,567. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

