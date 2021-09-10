Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $39.52 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.12% of Rockwell Automation worth $39,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $1,028,000. Alleghany Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.6% in the first quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,606,000 after acquiring an additional 33,504 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,285,000 after acquiring an additional 83,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $667,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $2,634,322.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,698.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,564 shares of company stock worth $6,494,604. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $315.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.57 and a 12 month high of $327.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.25.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

