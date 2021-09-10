Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $27.05 Million Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 270,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $27,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 123,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,349,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $818,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $137.38 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $140.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.79 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.78.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.