Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $12.31 Million Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $12,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,848 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,015,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,274 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $946,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,967 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,442,926,000 after acquiring an additional 700,412 shares during the period. Finally, Himension Fund boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Himension Fund now owns 795,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $132,247,000 after acquiring an additional 369,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $320,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,879 shares of company stock worth $3,655,001. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $142.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

