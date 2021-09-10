Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 432,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,771,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.12% of Farfetch at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Farfetch by 8.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $3,022,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Farfetch by 138.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Farfetch by 58.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of FTCH opened at $41.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 3.27. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 111.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

