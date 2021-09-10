Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 95,336 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,336 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $18,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,175,000 after buying an additional 285,555 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $904,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 63,246 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 265.5% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $48.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average is $81.70. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $286.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.