Stephens Downgrades Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) to Equal Weight

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $23.00. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 1,320.7% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 292,763 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Regions Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,361,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,122,000 after acquiring an additional 70,905 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,678,000 after acquiring an additional 44,190 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 393,944 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Regions Financial by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 234,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 58,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

