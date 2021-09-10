Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 416 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,520,000 after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 217,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after purchasing an additional 52,857 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 572,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,613,000 after purchasing an additional 25,576 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,910,000 after purchasing an additional 549,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $59.66 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.94.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

