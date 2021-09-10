Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,863 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 700.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.37.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,698 shares of company stock valued at $11,685,569. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $72.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day moving average of $82.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

