Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,744 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,865 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,893,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 66.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 64,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 25,846 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 10.5% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,551 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth approximately $627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day moving average is $56.89. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.23.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

