Stelac Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 5,231 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,459,000 after purchasing an additional 233,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,559,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,459,000 after purchasing an additional 325,321 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,753,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,259,000 after buying an additional 253,674 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM opened at $102.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

