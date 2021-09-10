Stelac Advisory Services LLC Buys 7,222 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 183.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,165 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 95,921 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $173,637,000 after purchasing an additional 425,886 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,993,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

FCX opened at $34.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

