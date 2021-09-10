Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.99. Starbucks posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 98%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $118.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.55. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $81.75 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

