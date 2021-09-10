Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to post sales of $171.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.00 million and the highest is $173.12 million. Standex International posted sales of $151.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year sales of $696.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $687.97 million to $705.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $738.07 million, with estimates ranging from $723.43 million to $752.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SXI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Standex International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $95.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. Standex International has a 1 year low of $55.35 and a 1 year high of $108.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Standex International by 2,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Standex International in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Standex International by 6,525.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. The Food Service Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of refrigeration, display merchandising and component pumps for the commercial food service and life sciences markets.

