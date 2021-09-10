SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target Lowered to C$32.00 at National Bank Financial

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price target decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.18% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.45.

TSE SSRM traded down C$0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$19.61. 185,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,355. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of C$17.29 and a 52-week high of C$30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.09. The firm has a market cap of C$4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 14.37.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

