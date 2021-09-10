SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $297.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will report sales of $297.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $301.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $293.90 million. SPX posted sales of $363.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.55 million. SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:SPXC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.00. The stock had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,779. SPX has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $67.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.16 and a 200 day moving average of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SPX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 255,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPX by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after buying an additional 58,634 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SPX by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 970,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,279,000 after buying an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in SPX by 111,472.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SPX by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,351,000 after buying an additional 327,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

